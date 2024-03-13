Open Menu

UK Economy Grows 0.2%, Sparking Hopes Of Recession Exit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Britain's economy rebounded slightly in January, data showed Wednesday, sparking hope of an end to recession in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent following a slight 0.1-percent decline in December according to a statement from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The news sparked hope that Britain could be on course in the first quarter to exit a technical recession which it entered in the second half of last year.

"The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling," said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

"Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year."

The upbeat news comes after the economy shrank in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession on the back of elevated inflation, high interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis.

"While the last few years have been tough, today's numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy," added the Conservative government's finance minister Jeremy Hunt in response to Wednesday's data.

The ONS added however that GDP declined 0.1 percent in the three months to January compared with the three months to October.

The figures show that the "UK economy (is) likely to have emerged from recession but outlook remains weak", said KPMG UK economist Yael Selfin.

"Economic activity picked up to start the year with a relatively broad-based recovery across sectors.

"Although economic performance has somewhat improved, the outlook remains relatively gloomy. Economic growth is not expected to materially pick up this year with demand impaired by the lingering impact of high interest rates."

Sunak's governing Conservatives are trailing Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour Party ahead of a general election due this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress United Kingdom January October December From Government Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

21 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From World