Open Menu

UK Economy Rebounds In August In Boost To New Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

UK economy rebounds in August in boost to new govt

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Britain's economy bounced back in August, official data showed Friday, boosting the new Labour government ahead of its maiden budget later in October.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the reported month compared with July, when output stalled, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The rise in economic growth was in line with analysts' expectations after GDP flatlined in June and July.

It also provides a timely boost to the new government, which has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.

"It's welcome news that growth has returned to the economy," said finance minister Rachel Reeves, who will present the budget on October 30.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party won power at the start of July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said that while all the main sectors of the economy grew in August, "the broader picture is one of slowing growth in recent months, compared to the first half of the year."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget June July August October All Government Top Labour

Recent Stories

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

10 minutes ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

19 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

21 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

23 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World