UK Economy Rebounds In August In Boost To New Govt
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Britain's economy bounced back in August, official data showed Friday, boosting the new Labour government ahead of its maiden budget later in October.
Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the reported month compared with July, when output stalled, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The rise in economic growth was in line with analysts' expectations after GDP flatlined in June and July.
It also provides a timely boost to the new government, which has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
"It's welcome news that growth has returned to the economy," said finance minister Rachel Reeves, who will present the budget on October 30.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party won power at the start of July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said that while all the main sectors of the economy grew in August, "the broader picture is one of slowing growth in recent months, compared to the first half of the year."
Recent Stories
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan pushes for bolstering int'l cooperation to save under-threat children7 minutes ago
-
China sends inter-agency working group to Pakistan in response to Oct 6 incident: spokesperson8 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast sees creche boom as women boost workforce38 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation1 hour ago
-
It's still 'the economy, stupid,' says US political guru Carville2 hours ago
-
Rising sea threatens to swallow Senegal coastal town2 hours ago
-
Trump raises eyebrows with Democratic state blitz3 hours ago
-
From students to retirees, Obama electrifies Pennsylvania rally for Harris3 hours ago
-
Renewables revolt in Sardinia, Italy's coal-fired island3 hours ago
-
On US coast, wind power foes embrace 'Save the Whales' argument3 hours ago
-
Asian leaders meet in Laos with US, Russia on world turmoil3 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer looks to move on from clumsy first 100 days3 hours ago