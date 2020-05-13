UrduPoint.com
UK Economy Shrinks 2% In First Quarter On Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:03 PM

UK economy shrinks 2% in first quarter on coronavirus

Britain's economy shrank two percent in the first three months of the year, rocked by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday

Britain's economy shrank two percent in the first three months of the year, rocked by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product contracted 2.

0 percent in the first quarter compared with the preceding three months to December in the largest slump since the fourth quarter of 2008, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy shrank 5.8 percent in March alone, it added.

