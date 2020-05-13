UK economy shrinks 2% in first quarter on coronavirus

Britain's economy shrank two percent in the first three months of the year, rocked by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Britain's economy shrank two percent in the first three months of the year, rocked by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product contracted 2.

0 percent in the first quarter compared with the preceding three months to December in the largest slump since the fourth quarter of 2008, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The economy shrank 5.8 percent in March alone, it added.