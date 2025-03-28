Open Menu

UK Economy Slightly Stronger Than Expected In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM

UK economy slightly stronger than expected in 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Britain's economy grew slightly more than initially forecast last year, official data showed Friday, in a hint of good news for the government after it slashed its growth outlook for 2025.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.1 percent in 2024, up from an initial estimate of 0.9 percent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The Labour government this week halved its growth forecast for 2025 as it outlined billions of Pounds of spending cuts, including to disability welfare payments and government departmental budgets, to help mend public finances.

"The economy grew slightly more strongly in the first half of last year than previously estimated but continues to show little growth since last summer," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made growth a top priority but the economy has failed to take off since Labour returned to power in July.

However, the revisions make "the UK's mild recession last year even milder and the subsequent recovery even stronger," said analysts at research group Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"That shows how much growth could improve if uncertainty eases back from its current elevated levels," they added.

Alongside the growth revision, new ONS data showed British retail sales unexpectedly rose one percent in February, after also rising in January.

"Wage growth and the imminent uplift to the minimum wage may have left the consumer in a more positive frame of mind than had been feared," commented Richard Hunter, head of markets at investment platform Interactive Investor.

Recent Stories

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

45 minutes ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

1 hour ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

1 hour ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

2 hours ago
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World