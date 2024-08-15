Open Menu

UK Economy Slows Slightly In Second Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

UK economy slows slightly in second quarter

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Britain's economy grew 0.6 percent in the April-June period, a slight slowdown compared with the first three months of the year, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product had expanded by 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The data covers the period just prior to Britain's general election in early July, which resulted in the centre-left Labour party winning power on a promise to grow the country's economy by a sizable amount.

"The new government is under no illusion as to the scale of the challenge we have inherited after more than a decade of low economic growth and a £22 billion ($28 billion) black hole in the public finances," finance minister Rachel Reeves said Thursday in reaction to the latest gross domestic product figures.

"That is why we have made economic growth our national mission and we are taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off."

Related Topics

July Government Billion Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From World