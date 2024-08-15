UK Economy Slows Slightly In Second Quarter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Britain's economy grew 0.6 percent in the April-June period, a slight slowdown compared with the first three months of the year, official data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product had expanded by 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The data covers the period just prior to Britain's general election in early July, which resulted in the centre-left Labour party winning power on a promise to grow the country's economy by a sizable amount.
"The new government is under no illusion as to the scale of the challenge we have inherited after more than a decade of low economic growth and a £22 billion ($28 billion) black hole in the public finances," finance minister Rachel Reeves said Thursday in reaction to the latest gross domestic product figures.
"That is why we have made economic growth our national mission and we are taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off."
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.7 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election7 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot7 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden8 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry8 hours ago