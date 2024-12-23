UK Economy Stagnant In Third Quarter In Fresh Setback
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Britain's economy was stagnant in the third quarter, according to revised official data released Monday, dealing a fresh blow to the Labour government
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Britain's economy was stagnant in the third quarter, according to revised official data released Monday, dealing a fresh blow to the Labour government.
Gross domestic product showed zero growth in the July-September period, revised down from an initial estimate of 0.1 percent growth, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
The data covers the period of the Labour government's first few months in office in the lead up to its highly anticipated maiden budget at the end of October.
The figures are a knock to Prime Minister Keir Starmer who came to power in July promising to boost economic growth after 14 years of Conservative rule.
The government is also struggling to get British businesses on side after its budget included sharp tax hikes for companies -- which is set to bring in around £25 billion ($31 billion).
"There's not much merriment around for the UK's economic prospects," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The economy stood still between July and September, and that was before the budget cast another chill, and caused output to shrink in October," she added.
The revised figure lags further behind economic forecasts of 0.2-percent growth, with analysts partly attributing the slowdown to uncertainty ahead of the budget.
- 'Worst of all worlds' -
"The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge," said finance minister Rachel Reeves in response to Monday's figures.
"But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people," she added.
The ONS also revised down its second quarter growth reading to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent.
On Monday, British business lobby group CBI warned of a "steep" decline in private-sector activity in the first quarter of 2025, citing the impact of tax hikes announced in the budget.
"The economy is headed for the worst of all worlds -- firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer," said Alpesh Paleja, interim deputy chief economist at the CBI.
Analysts, however, are slightly less pessimistic.
"Our hunch is that 2025 will be a better year for the economy than 2024," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research group Capital Economics.
He explained that the data suggests "the economy ground to a halt in the second half of the year due to a combination of the lingering drag from higher interest rates, weaker overseas demand and some concerns over the policies in the budget."
However "more recent data suggest the economy doesn't have much momentum as the year comes to a close," he added.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..
FNC takes part in AIPU's executive committee meeting in Cairo
UAE participates in first meeting of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council in Riy ..
UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Iraq
More Stories From World
-
UK economy stagnant in third quarter in fresh setback1 minute ago
-
ICJ weighs States’ responsibility for climate change, ‘future of our planet’29 minutes ago
-
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns29 minutes ago
-
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee35 minutes ago
-
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale33 minutes ago
-
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables33 minutes ago
-
BRI collaboration highlighted as key for Pakistan's vet sector44 minutes ago
-
New chancery building project of Pakistan consulate inaugurated in Jeddah51 minutes ago
-
South Sudan 'overwhelmed' by refugee influx and cholera outbreaks: MSF33 minutes ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five4 hours ago
-
Three and easy as Dortmund move into Bundesliga top six5 hours ago
-
France mourns Mayotte victims amid uncertainy over government5 hours ago