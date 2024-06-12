Open Menu

UK Economy Stagnates Heading Into General Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM

UK economy stagnates heading into general election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Britain's economy stagnated in April after emerging from recession in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Wednesday, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of next month's general election.

The zero growth in April followed an expansion of 0.4 percent in March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Britain votes on July 4 in an election widely expected to be won by the main opposition Labour party, a victory that would end 14 years of rule by Conservatives, who have been led by Sunak since 2022.

"There is more to do, but the economy is turning a corner and inflation is back down to normal," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in reaction to Wednesday's data.

The Conservatives would "keep the economy growing with our clear plan to cut taxes on work, homes and pensions", he added.

The Labour party of Keir Starmer seized on the data to savage the economic record of the Tories.

The "figures expose the damage done after 14 years of Conservative chaos", said Labour's finance spokesperson, Rachel Reeves

Britain had emerged from a short-lived recession with growth in the first quarter of this year.

The UK economy contracted slightly for two quarters in a row in the second half of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession that was caused by elevated inflation that has prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.

"The stagnation in GDP in April doesn't mean the economic recovery has been extinguished, but it's hardly great news for the prime minister three weeks ahead of the election," noted Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Kingdom March April July From Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

1 hour ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World