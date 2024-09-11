UK Economy Stalls, Dealing Blow To New Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed Wednesday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
Gross domestic product showed zero growth in the reported month compared with June, when output also flattened, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
Analysts had predicted a slight uplift in growth for July, while previous data showed the UK economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter compared with the first.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government won power at the start of July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
"I am under no illusion about the scale of the challenge we face and I will be honest with the British people that change will not happen overnight," finance minister Rachel Reeves said in response to Wednesday's data.
"Two quarters of positive economic growth does not make up for fourteen years of stagnation.
"That is why we are taking the long-term decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy," she added in a statement.
Recent Stories
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
More Stories From World
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers21 minutes ago
-
Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's presidential debate22 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers stare down government shutdown as funding deal unravels32 minutes ago
-
Spain PM urges EU to 'reconsider' China EV tariffs plan42 minutes ago
-
Japan coach slams Bahrain fans after World Cup qualifying rout42 minutes ago
-
'Justice not done' 50 years after Ethiopia revolution1 hour ago
-
Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team1 hour ago
-
Trump and Harris clash in high-stakes debate1 hour ago
-
Protesters invade Mexican Senate to halt judicial reform debate2 hours ago
-
Four dead in Thailand as typhoon flooding hits north: govt2 hours ago
-
EU business lobby head says 'enormous waste' in Chinese EV sector2 hours ago
-
Landslide devastates Vietnam village as Yagi toll rises in SE Asia2 hours ago