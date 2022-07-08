UrduPoint.com

UK Education Secretary Cleverly Says Will Not Run For Prime Minister's Position

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

UK Education Secretary Cleverly Says Will Not Run for Prime Minister's Position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UK Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly said that he would not put forward his candidacy for the position of the UK prime minister after Boris Johnson's resignation.

Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation, stressing that he would continue to fulfill the role of party leader and prime minister until his successors are appointed.

"No, I will not be ... As you know, my wife has been going through cancer treatment. It is not the right time for me, and I feel comfortable that actually we have a range of candidates within the party that would make excellent prime ministers," Cleverly told the Sky news broadcaster.

The previous education secretary, Michelle Donelan, tendered his resignation on Thursday after being in office for 24 hours.

On the same day, Johnson appointed Cleverly, who previously served as UK Minister of State for Europe and North America, as the new UK education secretary.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals connected with violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021 and the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual misconduct, as deputy chief whip of the UK's Conservative Party. The Pincher scandal led a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government this week.

