MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Universities that do not provide their students with what they expect, including in-person teaching, should not charge full tuition fees, UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky news on Tuesday.

With face-to-face learning being a major casualty of the pandemic, students have repeatedly raised the issue of paying full tuition fees and covering rent for the accommodation they are not using.

"I think if universities are not delivering what students expect, then actually they shouldn't be charging the full fees," Williamson said, when asked if universities should offer refunds in the absence of face-to-face lectures.

The government expects all schools to resume seminars and face-to-face conferences in the coming academic year unless unprecedented circumstances make that impossible, the secretary said.

Local students are entitled to demand a refund under UK consumer law if their institution fails to provide the education they have paid for. British universities may charge up to 9,250 Pounds ($11,870) per year in tuition, with foreign students paying even more.