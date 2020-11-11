UK, Egypt Conclude First Joint Naval Drills in Mediterranean Sea - London

UrduPoint.com
The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom and the Egyptian Navy concluded their very first joint drills in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, the UK government said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom and the Egyptian Navy concluded their very first joint drills in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, the UK government said in a press release.

"The UK Royal Navy and Egyptian Navy concluded their first joint amphibious exercises, dubbed as Maritime & Littoral Training (LRG-X) in the Mediterranean Sea," the press release read.

The five-day drills started after the Royal Navy's flagship HMS ALBION arrived at a base in Egypt's Alexandria. The goal of the exercises was to boost interoperability and share knowledge to counter common challenges that both countries are facing in the Mediterranean region.

Egyptian navy warships, multi-role combat aircraft and landing craft from both countries participating in the drills, according to the press release.

The UK Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams, praised LRG-X as a "truly exciting cooperation" between two militaries and said that the drills demonstrate London's commitment to work with Cairo in the interest of both nations.

