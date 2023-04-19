UK, Egyptian, UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways to Jointly Resolve Sudan Conflict -London

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to work together to resolve the armed conflict in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to work together to resolve the armed conflict in Sudan.

"The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue. The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire. Today I discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE how we can collectively work to resolve the conflict," Cleverly tweeted.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and elsewhere.

The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against its bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the warring parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. On Wednesday, the Sudanese army said it would join another 24-hour truce announced by the RSF beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).