UrduPoint.com

UK, Egyptian, UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways To Jointly Resolve Sudan Conflict -London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 10:21 PM

UK, Egyptian, UAE Foreign Ministers Discuss Ways to Jointly Resolve Sudan Conflict -London

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to work together to resolve the armed conflict in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to work together to resolve the armed conflict in Sudan.

"The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue. The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire. Today I discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE how we can collectively work to resolve the conflict," Cleverly tweeted.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and elsewhere.

The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against its bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the warring parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. On Wednesday, the Sudanese army said it would join another 24-hour truce announced by the RSF beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Army Egypt UAE Khartoum United Kingdom Sudan P

Recent Stories

US Launches Unarmed Ballistic Missile With Test Re ..

US Launches Unarmed Ballistic Missile With Test Re-Entry Vehicle - Space Force

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary committee reviews proposed amendment ..

Parliamentary committee reviews proposed amendments to Election Act 2017

6 minutes ago
 Imran can't conceal his incompetence, inefficiency ..

Imran can't conceal his incompetence, inefficiency & corruption by "covering fac ..

7 minutes ago
 Entomology Reference Laboratory established at NIH ..

Entomology Reference Laboratory established at NIH

6 minutes ago
 Mayors of 2 Finnish Towns Bid to Deploy NATO Infra ..

Mayors of 2 Finnish Towns Bid to Deploy NATO Infrastructure

7 minutes ago
 Red Cross Demands Access to Sudanese Capital Amid ..

Red Cross Demands Access to Sudanese Capital Amid Clashes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.