UK Electricity Consumption on Weekdays Lowest Since 1982 Due to Lockdown - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The weekday demand for electricity across the United Kingdom fell by 13 percent to its lowest levels in decades during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to a research published by Electric Insights Quarterly on Thursday.

"On March 23rd the UK took unprecedented steps to tackle the Coronavirus. Most business that had not already closed moved online, with millions of people now working from home. This had a huge impact on electricity demand: consumption on weekdays fell by 13% to its lowest levels since 1982 - a time when there were 10 million fewer people in the country, and GDP was a third lower than today," the industry publication said.

According to the research, the demand fell as businesses and educational facilities were closed, while public transport was "running a reduced service." At the same time, household electricity consumption has increased.

Other European countries, namely Italy, Spain, and France, also have seen a similar 10-15 percent fall in demand for electricity, according to a separate analysis by Ember.

The trend might reverse soon, as the UK has announced plans to relax the coronavirus-related restrictions earlier in May. As part of the new government guidance, those who are unable to work from home have been told to begin returning to their jobs.