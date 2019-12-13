UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Elects Record Number Of Female Lawmakers To Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:27 PM

UK Elects Record Number of Female Lawmakers to Parliament

A record number of female lawmakers will take seats in the UK's parliament following the December 12 elections, as per official results announced on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) A record number of female lawmakers will take seats in the UK's parliament following the December 12 elections, as per official results announced on Friday.

Women will occupy 220 seats out of 650, or 34 percent of the total, 12 more than in 2017 elections.

Nonetheless, females will make up only a quarter of all lawmakers from the victorious Conservative Party but will outnumber their male colleagues in the Labour Party.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hope of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. Results show a decisive victory for his party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Parliament Male Brexit December 2017 All From Labour

Recent Stories

German-Russian Ties Far Above Crisis Point, But Me ..

4 minutes ago

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

57 minutes ago

US Praises Kazakhstan for Protecting Refugees From ..

4 minutes ago

China says 'phase one' trade deal reached with US

4 minutes ago

Dutch to host USA in March friendly

4 minutes ago

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brex ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.