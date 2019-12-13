UK Elects Record Number of Female Lawmakers to Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) A record number of female lawmakers will take seats in the UK 's parliament following the December 12 elections, as per official results announced on Friday.

Women will occupy 220 seats out of 650, or 34 percent of the total, 12 more than in 2017 elections.

Nonetheless, females will make up only a quarter of all lawmakers from the victorious Conservative Party but will outnumber their male colleagues in the Labour Party.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hope of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. Results show a decisive victory for his party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons.