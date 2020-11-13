UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Russian National on Suspicion of Treason

He UK embassy in Russia declined to comment on the reports about a Russian national, who was detained on suspicion of sharing classified information with the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The UK embassy in Russia declined to comment on the reports about a Russian national, who was detained on suspicion of sharing classified information with the United Kingdom.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that Dmitry Fedotkin was detained on suspicion that, while working for the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the United Kingdom, he was sharing secret information with UK special services.

The UK Foreign Office never comments on anything related to intelligence gathering operations, the embassy told RIA Novosti.