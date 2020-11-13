UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Embassy Declines To Comment On Detention Of Russian National On Suspicion Of Treason

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:35 PM

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Russian National on Suspicion of Treason

He UK embassy in Russia declined to comment on the reports about a Russian national, who was detained on suspicion of sharing classified information with the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The UK embassy in Russia declined to comment on the reports about a Russian national, who was detained on suspicion of sharing classified information with the United Kingdom.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that Dmitry Fedotkin was detained on suspicion that, while working for the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the United Kingdom, he was sharing secret information with UK special services.

The UK Foreign Office never comments on anything related to intelligence gathering operations, the embassy told RIA Novosti.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

27 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

45 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

27 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

27 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Likely More ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.