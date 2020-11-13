UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Russian National on Suspicion of Treason

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:35 PM
He UK embassy in Russia declined to comment on the reports about a Russian national, who was detained on suspicion of sharing classified information with the United Kingdom
A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that Dmitry Fedotkin was detained on suspicion that, while working for the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the United Kingdom, he was sharing secret information with UK special services.
The UK Foreign Office never comments on anything related to intelligence gathering operations, the embassy told RIA Novosti.