UK Embassy in Moscow Offers Condolences Over Kazan School Shooting

The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow expressed condolences on Tuesday over the deadly shooting in one of the schools in the Russian city of Kazan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow expressed condolences on Tuesday over the deadly shooting in one of the schools in the Russian city of Kazan.

Earlier in the day, the emergency service of the Republic of Tatarstan said that unidentified people opened fire in Kazan in the vicinity of a school, prompting the evacuation of children. The incident was followed by an explosion inside the school. According to the latest data on casualties, seven children and a female teacher were killed in the incident, while 20 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

"Horrible news from Kazan. Our thoughts are with the families of the dead and injured," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics also reacted to the tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Very sad news from Kazan. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to the parents and families of those killed in this terrible crime. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims," Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

May 12 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan per the decision of the region's head.