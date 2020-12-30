UrduPoint.com
UK Embassy In Moscow Says No Message Received Summoning Ambassador To Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK Embassy in Moscow Says No Message Received Summoning Ambassador to Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United Kingdom's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that it has not received a call summoning the country's ambassador, Deborah Bronnert, to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that a meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday had already been agreed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing sources, that Bronnert had been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Moscow intends to expand the number of UK citizens banned from entering Russia.

The ministry's decision is viewed as a reciprocal measure after the UK government imposed sanctions on six Russian officials in connection with the alleged poisoning of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny.

In a statement to Sputnik, an embassy representative said that Bronnert has a prearranged meeting at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs this coming Wednesday, adding that no official summons had been received.

