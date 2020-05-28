UrduPoint.com
UK Embassy In North Korea Temporarily Closed, All Staff Members Left Country - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The UK Embassy in North Korea has been temporarily closed with all staff members having left the country amid the coronavirus-linked restrictions introduced by Pyongyang, UK Ambassador to North Korea Colin Crooks said on Thursday.

On February 4, North Korea restricted the movement of staff members of foreign diplomatic missions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from February 13, foreign diplomats must go through a 30-day quarantine at border checkpoints after arriving in North Korea.

"The #BritishEmbassy in #Pyongyang closed temporarily on 27 May 2020 and all diplomatic staff have left the #DPRK for the time being," Crooks wrote on his Twitter page.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 355,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Korea has not officially confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

