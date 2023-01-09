UrduPoint.com

UK Embassy In Sweden Hired Johnson's Lookalike For Queen's Jubilee Party In 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The UK Embassy in Sweden spent 7,000 Pounds ($8,500) last summer to hire celebrity lookalikes, including singers Baby Spice and David Bowie, as well as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for a party to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee, The Times reported Monday.

The actor impersonating Johnson was caged and dressed in a straitjacket and a muzzle, resembling Hannibal Lecter character from The Silence of the Lambs movie, the newspaper reported with a photo.

About 60 people reportedly attended the party last June at the residence of UK Ambassador to Sweden Judith Gough, who previously served as the UK's ambassador to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

At the same time, the British Foreign Office has denied there was any actor portraying Johnson at the party in Stockholm, as cited in the report.

Reports about an embassy party with celebrity impersonators sparked a flurry of criticism in the UK, with the Labour Party, decrying the event as "a grotesque waste of taxpayers' money," according to the report.

Elizabeth II became queen on February 6, 1952 at the age of 25. In June, she celebrated 70 years on the throne, becoming the first UK monarch to celebrate the platinum anniversary of the reign.

The queen passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the UK immediately after her death.

In July, Johnson, the UK prime minister at the time, announced his intention to step down after accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. In late October, UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.

