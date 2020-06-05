UK Embassy in Washington Raises Issue of Police Conduct During US Protests - Reports

The United Kingdom's embassy in Washington has raised concerns over US police behavior during the ongoing anti-racism protests, the media reported on Friday, citing a UK government spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's embassy in Washington has raised concerns over US police behavior during the ongoing anti-racism protests, the media reported on Friday, citing a UK government spokesman.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, London has also raised the issue of how foreign journalists, including ones from the UK, are treated during demonstrations.

Dozens of reporters, including Sputnik's Nicole Roussell and RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, have been injured while reporting on the ongoing civil unrest that erupted across the United States in late May, as demonstrators demand justice after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died in Minnesota police custody.

The International Federation of Journalists has repeatedly demanded that US authorities stop targeting journalists who cover the George Floyd protests.