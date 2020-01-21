UrduPoint.com
UK Embassy 'Regretful' Over Appearance Of Ukrainian Coat Of Arms In Extremism Guide

Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The British Embassy in Kiev has expressed regret over the appearance of the Ukrainian coat of arms in a manual on extremism, the embassy said in a Facebook statement.

"We are aware and regretful of the offense caused by the appearance of the Ukrainian Tryzub [trident] in the 'visual guide' of the British police. As stated by the police, the document clearly states that many of the symbols contained therein are of no interest in the fight against terrorism," the embassy said on Monday.

The embassy added that the United Kingdom respected national symbols of Ukraine and the historical and cultural value of the "tryzub."

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was expecting an explanation from UK law enforcement and the Foreign Office regarding the placement of the country's coat of arms in a manual on extremism.

Ukraine's Embassy in London announced on Sunday that the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network had put Ukraine's national symbol in its extremism guide.

