UK Embassy Says London Continues To Develop Relations With Moscow In Culture, Trade

Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:18 PM

UK Embassy Says London Continues to Develop Relations With Moscow in Culture, Trade

London continues to develop relations with Moscow in the fields of culture, science, education and trade, the UK Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday hours after the country published a new defense strategy that named Russia the "most acute direct threat" in this decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) London continues to develop relations with Moscow in the fields of culture, science, education and trade, the UK Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday hours after the country published a new defense strategy that named Russia the "most acute direct threat" in this decade.

"Many media outlets have already paid attention to the mention of Russia in the document ... Due to the actions of the Russian state in recent years, including the use of chemical weapons in the UK, we have named Russia the most dangerous threat to our national security.

But this is not the relationship we are striving for, and we hope that Russia will change its approach," the embassy said on its official Telegram channel.

The diplomatic mission added that London and Moscow continue to develop relations in many fields.

"In the meantime, we continue to develop relations between people and institutions in the UK and Russia in science, education, culture and commerce. The more we know about culture and about each other, the more secure our world will be," the embassy said.

