UK Embassy Says Sputnik's Ban From Conservative Conference Party Matter

The UK Embassy in Moscow on Monday referred Sputnik back to the Conservative Party after the latter barred the news agency from its annual conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The UK Embassy in Moscow on Monday referred Sputnik back to the Conservative Party after the latter barred the news agency from its annual conference.

"Decisions related to media accreditation for the Conservative Party's conference are made by the Conservative Party," the embassy's press office told Sputnik in Russian.

The Brexit-themed event began in Manchester on Sunday. It will wrap up this Wednesday after an address by the party leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sputnik requested accreditation a month in advance but was denied it on the eve of the event. The organizers did not give the reason for the denial. The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened UK media with a tit-for-tat response.

