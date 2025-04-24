Open Menu

UK Ends Sanctions On Syria Defence, Interior Ministries

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UK ends sanctions on Syria defence, interior ministries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The UK government announced on Thursday it was lifting sanctions that were imposed on Syria's interior and defence ministries during the rule of the now-deposed Bashar al-Assad.

"The following entries have been removed from the Consolidated List and are no longer subject to an asset freeze -- Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence," the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said in a notice.

Sanctions against various media groups and intelligence agencies were also lifted, although Syria's new rulers dissolved the Assad-era spy bodies in January.

Those targeted by the sanctions were "involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria" or had been "involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime", said the notice.

The new Syrian government is aiming to persuade Western capitals that the militant origins of the rebels who toppled Assad in December, after 14 years in charge, are confined to the past, and that crippling international sanctions should be lifted.

