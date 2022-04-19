UK Energy Giants Urge Government to Take Action Against Rising Energy Prices - Reports

The heads of the UK's largest energy companies urged the government to take more drastic measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices for fear of a fuel poverty crisis next winter, British media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The heads of the UK's largest energy companies urged the government to take more drastic measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices for fear of a fuel poverty crisis next winter, British media reported on Tuesday.

Chief executive officers told lawmakers that the number of households with financial difficulties is likely to grow in the coming months ahead of another increase in the energy price cap, expected in October, according to the Sky news broadcaster,

The price threshold for gas and electricity has increased by 54% in the UK since April 1 following a sharp growth in global prices caused by anti-Russian sanctions.

Energy costs for British consumers have risen by an average of 700 Pounds ($911) per year to around 2,000 pounds. The energy price cap in the UK is set by a regulator twice a year, for the summer (April-September) and winter (October-March) periods. Suppliers cannot set prices above this level.