UK Environment Agency Issues 59 Flood Warnings in England After Weekend of Heavy Rain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The UK Environment Agency has urged people in England to remain vigilant to flood risks as 59 warnings remain in place after a weekend of heavy rain left 100 properties under water, a statement published on Monday said.

"While the weather outlook is improving, rivers continue to respond to recent rainfall meaning that there is a continued risk of flooding in parts of southern and central England over the next few days. We continue to monitor rainfall and river levels closely and to operate our flood defences, reducing the risk of flooding to thousands of homes and businesses," Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said in the report.

The Environment Agency stated that areas of risk included southern England, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the lower reaches of the River Severn on the England-Wales border.

There are a further 151 flood alerts across the whole country.

Temporary flood defenses installed in Kent, Somerset and Surrey were successful, and prevented flooding in over 18,500 properties according to the agency.

In November, the village of Fishlake in Yorkshire on the banks of the River Don was evacuated due to serious flooding. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the village and promised to help residents repair their homes and the village's infrastructure.

A number of counties in the East Midlands and northeastern England experienced in 2019 almost double the seasonal average of rainfall, which has led to ground saturation and flooding.