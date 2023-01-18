UrduPoint.com

UK Environment Agency Workers Go On Strike Over Pay For First Time In History - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 08:13 PM

UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pay for First Time in History - Reports

Staff at the UK Environment Agency (EA) have gone on strike across the country on Wednesday, demanding a pay rise amid rising costs of living, UK media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Staff at the UK Environment Agency (EA) have gone on strike across the country on Wednesday, demanding a pay rise amid rising costs of living, UK media reported.

According to the Guardian, flood forecasters, coastal risk management officers, sewage plant attendants and other employees of the agency are taking part in the strike in response to what they believe is the government's failure to increase salaries. It is the first ever strike at the agency since it was established in 1996.

The Guardian also noted, citing trade unions, that although the government granted a 2% pay rise to EA employees in November, their salaries have decreased by over 20% "in real terms" since 2010.

Due to the strikes, people living in areas of England that are currently affected by floods would be relying on back-up automated systems for flood alerts and warnings with no monitoring by experienced staff, the newspaper added.

On Tuesday, the EA reported some 70 flood warnings across England following weeks of heavy rain and low temperatures, with difficult weather conditions expected to last until Thursday.

Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, in parallel with soaring inflation, which reached a record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and reduce the budget deficit caused her to resign last October. Her successor Rishi Sunak's government has presented a mid-term financial plan and is counting on tax hikes and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Budget United Kingdom October November Media Government

Recent Stories

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

4 minutes ago
 &#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

18 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corrido ..

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open for Movement

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha appr ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha approves first-ever Urban Policy

5 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries u ..

The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in las ..

5 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing ..

Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing Evangelical Pastor - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.