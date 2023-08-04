UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - Reports

The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has severed all ties with Greenpeace (considered an undesirable organization in Russia) indefinitely after activists from the NGO staged a protest on the roof of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mansion, media outlets reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The UK Department for Environment, food and Rural Affairs has severed all ties with Greenpeace (considered an undesirable organization in Russia) indefinitely after activists from the NGO staged a protest on the roof of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mansion, media outlets reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Greenpeace activists climbed on the mansion's roof and draped the building in black cloth, protesting against development of new oil and gas fields. They spent more than three hours on the roof.

Following the action, UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey ordered officials from her department to cancel all scheduled meetings with representatives of Greenpeace and to cease all future contacts, The Telegraph reported.

"Greenpeace have shown they are not a serious organisation and we are not going to treat them that way. This Prime Minister has done more for the environment than all of those activists put together," a source from the department told the news outlet.

At the same time, Greenpeace UK condemned the government's position on oil drilling.

"Approving hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the middle of a climate crisis is dangerous radicalism," the organization tweeted.

On Monday, the UK government announced that hundreds of new oil and gas licenses would be granted in the country to continue the development of the North Sea oil and gas industry.