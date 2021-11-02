UK Environment Secretary Says France Released Detained UK Fishing Trawler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said that France released the previously detained UK vessel fishing off the French coast.

Last week, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said that UK trawler Cornelis Gert Jan, which was allegedly fishing without a proper license, was escorted to the northern port of Le Havre, while one more vessel was given a verbal warning and fined.

"Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released," Eustice told Sky news.

The minister expressed the belief that further negotiations would be needed.