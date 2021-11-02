UrduPoint.com

UK Environment Secretary Says France Released Detained UK Fishing Trawler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:16 PM

UK Environment Secretary Says France Released Detained UK Fishing Trawler

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said that France released the previously detained UK vessel fishing off the French coast

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said that France released the previously detained UK vessel fishing off the French coast.

Last week, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said that UK trawler Cornelis Gert Jan, which was allegedly fishing without a proper license, was escorted to the northern port of Le Havre, while one more vessel was given a verbal warning and fined.

"Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released," Eustice told Sky news.

The minister expressed the belief that further negotiations would be needed.

Related Topics

France Le Havre George United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any st ..

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Baba ..

12 minutes ago
 Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

Lao govt mulls steps to reopen country: PM

6 minutes ago
 BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

BP earnings mixed as energy prices surge

6 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety t ..

Brandon Lee's sister says actors need gun safety training

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.