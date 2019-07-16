UK Environmental Campaign Activists Peacefully Block Entrance to Concrete Plant in London

Environmental activists from the UK-based Extinction Rebellion movement said on Tuesday they had peacefully blocked the entrance to a concrete plant in London in order to draw the authorities' attention to environmental protection

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion activists launched a five-day protest and disrupted traffic in five cities across the United Kingdom, demanding that the government take action on climate change.

"Members of Extinction Rebellion East London groups peacefully block the entrance to London Concrete in Bow.

This action is part of the #SummerUprising - a week of disruption to urge local councils, industry and government to #ActNow on the climate/ecological emergency," the organization tweeted.

The UK capital has been caught in the middle of the so-called Extinction Rebellion disruption campaign since April 15. The protesters have been blocking traffic in various parts of the city and demanding that the government address what they describe as a global ecological emergency.