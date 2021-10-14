UK Environmental Protesters to Suspend Road Blocking Campaign in Run-Up to COP26

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Insulate Britain, an environmental group demanding that the government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom, announced on Thursday that it will suspend their protests in highways encircling London until October 25, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, scheduled to take place from October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Ahead of COP26, Insulate Britain will suspend its campaign of civil resistance until Monday 25th October," the group said in an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In their letter, which Insulate Britain said will be delivered to Johnson's office in Downing Street later on Thursday, the campaigners who have been causing traffic disruption to busy motorways in and around London over the last five weeks, urged the prime minister to use this time make a "meaningful statement" in which he promises that the government "will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes.

"

"We invite you to do the right thing, so we can be secure in the knowledge that our government did everything it could to protect and defend our country," the letter said, after warning him that the collapse of climate change "is happening around us."

The group also acknowledged the disruption caused but said that the dire reality of the climate situation has to be faced.

According to Insulate Britain, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."

Last week, UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruptions caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.