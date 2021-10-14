UrduPoint.com

UK Environmental Protesters To Suspend Road Blocking Campaign In Run-Up To COP26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK Environmental Protesters to Suspend Road Blocking Campaign in Run-Up to COP26

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Insulate Britain, an environmental group demanding that the government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom, announced on Thursday that it will suspend their protests in highways encircling London until October 25, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, scheduled to take place from October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Ahead of COP26, Insulate Britain will suspend its campaign of civil resistance until Monday 25th October," the group said in an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In their letter, which Insulate Britain said will be delivered to Johnson's office in Downing Street later on Thursday, the campaigners who have been causing traffic disruption to busy motorways in and around London over the last five weeks, urged the prime minister to use this time make a "meaningful statement" in which he promises that the government "will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes.

"

"We invite you to do the right thing, so we can be secure in the knowledge that our government did everything it could to protect and defend our country," the letter said, after warning him that the collapse of climate change "is happening around us."

The group also acknowledged the disruption caused but said that the dire reality of the climate situation has to be faced.

According to Insulate Britain, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."

Last week, UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruptions caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Traffic London Glasgow Lead United Kingdom October November From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

18 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

21 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

26 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

15 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since ..

UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since mid-July

14 minutes ago
 Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tre ..

Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tree being saved: PM Imran Kha

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.