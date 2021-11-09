UK Ambassador in Kiev Melinda Simmons said on Tuesday that she was surprised by the sudden closure of Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, the Kyiv Post, noting it is "not a good day" for independent media outlets

Kyiv Post owner Adnan Kivan announced on Monday that the newspaper would immediately suspend operations "for a short time." Newspaper staff, in turn, reported pressure on the outlet and editorial independence and asked readers, diplomats and advertisers to support them. Commenting on the news, the presidential administration expressed the hope that the publication will resume operations.

"Surprised by the sudden decision to close KyivPost, which has been an example of independent journalism for 25 years and has played an important role in supporting reform and democracy in Ukraine. Not a good day for free media. I hope it will be back soon #Ukraine," Simmons tweeted.

The newspaper's suspension and staff dismissal come after employees accused Kivan, who bought the media outlet in 2018, of attempting to "infringe" on editorial independence with plans to expand Kyiv Post, launching a Ukrainian-language edition.