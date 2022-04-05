UK Envoy Promises Not to Refuse Holding Requested UN Security Council Meetings

UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday that she will not to refuse to host UN Security Council meetings requested by member states

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday that she will not to refuse to host UN Security Council meetings requested by member states.

"The Presidency will not refuse to host meetings in the future," Woodward, who presides over the UN Security Council in April, said when Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia expressed a protest for the United Kingdom's decision to ignore two of Russia's requests to hold emergency meetings.

Woodward noted that the United Kingdom did not reject Russia's requests and did everything in line with the existing rules of procedure.

Nebenzia said that Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting in connection with what he called were "horrific provocations" of the Ukrainian armed forces.