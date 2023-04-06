Close
UK Envoy Says Hard To Recognize Taliban Amid Ban On Women Working For UN

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 09:56 PM

UK Envoy Says Hard to Recognize Taliban Amid Ban on Women Working for UN

London believes that it will be difficult to recognize the Taliban after its decision to ban women from working for the United Nations and from society at large, United Kingdom Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) London believes that it will be difficult to recognize the Taliban after its decision to ban women from working for the United Nations and from society at large, United Kingdom Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Thursday.

"I think it would be very hard to recognize the Taliban as the government of the whole of Afghanistan. They are excluding women from society in general," Woodward said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban confirmed to UN officials that Afghan women were barred from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan effective immediately and that the decision will be actively enforced.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold closed door consultations on the matter later on Thursday.

In December, the Taliban banned most women from working for non-governmental organizations, although the restrictions did not apply to women working for the United Nations.

The United Nations is one of the few entities on the ground in Afghanistan distributing much needed assistance. The world body said its humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of the financing needs, which amounts to $4.6 billion.

