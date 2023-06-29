Open Menu

UK Envoy To NATO Says Allies Must Be Realistic About Ukraine's Accession To Alliance

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) UK Ambassador to NATO David Quarrey said on Thursday that the allies must be realistic about Ukraine's prospects to become a member of the military alliance amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. So, we will want to emphasize that (during the forthcoming NATO summit in July), and, of course, we totally understand Ukrainian aspirations to move forward on that. We need to be realistic about what can be achieved in the middle of the conflict," Quarrey said.

The ambassador made the comment during a virtual discussion organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Quarrey also said that NATO members will focus during the summit on the deepening of the alliance's practical support for Ukraine, primarily through the expansion of the comprehensive assistance package that has already reached $500 billion this year.

Earlier on Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the upcoming NATO summit could help remove further barriers to Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

The summit will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12 and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

