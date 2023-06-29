WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Discussions on potential candidates for the post of NATO secretary-general are underway as current chief Jens Stoltenberg is set to resign in September, UK Ambassador to the military alliance David Quarrey said on Thursday.

"Discussion is underway at the moment about the Secretary Generalship. It (will) be discussed over the next few days. I can't get ahead of that discussion right now," Quarrey said during a virtual discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Stoltenberg was due to resign on October 1, 2022, but the leaders of the alliance's member states extended his mandate until September 30, 2023.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is said to have been "seriously" considered for the position, US media reported. However, Frederiksen said in April that she did not intend to apply.

Other potential candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12 and will be chaired by Stoltenberg.