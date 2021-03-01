UrduPoint.com
UK Envoy To UN Believes Int'l Security Should Be On Agenda Of UNSC 'Big Five' Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:49 PM

UK Envoy to UN Believes Int'l Security Should Be on Agenda of UNSC 'Big Five' Talks

International security should be a key topic at the upcoming summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said in an interview with RIA Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) International security should be a key topic at the upcoming summit of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"I think when we are able to have a meeting like that, and I know that it remains a very live topic, I think top of the agenda for the P5 leaders have to be issues of international peace and security," Woodward said.

The diplomat expressed the belief that the coronavirus pandemic and climate change were currently central issues, but noted that the agenda was changing.

"We need to think hard about it. But international security issues of the day have to be on top of the agenda for any meeting like that," Woodward concluded.

Last June, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed arranging a meeting of the UNSC five permanent member states (Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom). The Russian leader expressed the belief it was necessary to discuss strengthening of the global security; strategic arms control; and joint fight against terrorism, extremism and other major challenges. All the UNSC permanent members have expressed interest in the meeting, with the date and venue set to be confirmed after they agree on the agenda. In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that an in-person summit would be held in the near future.

