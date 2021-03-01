UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Envoy To UN Calls On Russia To Work With COVAX Facility

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:52 PM

UK Envoy to UN Calls on Russia to Work With COVAX Facility

Russia should cooperate with the World Health Organization-led COVAX international initiative in the issue of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russia should cooperate with the World Health Organization-led COVAX international initiative in the issue of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti.

"I think really the key point is that Russia continues to work with the international community, using the shared platforms COVAX and WHO and then jointly helping to distribute to those who are most in need once it [the Russian vaccine Sputnik V] has WHO approval," Woodward said.

The diplomat also said that she heard about The Lancet medical journal's positive review of Sputnik V clinical trials and mentioned that London welcomes any progress made in vaccine development.

Moreover, Woodward said that the UK is proud of its contribution to the vaccination program and the development of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Interim results from Sputnik's Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in The Lancet, established its efficacy at 91.6 percent.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia London Progress Woodward United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Thirty Taliban Killed in Afghan Defense Forces Ope ..

3 minutes ago

Diplomats Should Have No Privileges During COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrate on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews prices & availability ..

6 minutes ago

President PSA unveils ambitious activity plan for ..

6 minutes ago

Australian "myth busting" team established to addr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.