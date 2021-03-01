UK Envoy to UN Calls on Russia to Work With COVAX Facility

Russia should cooperate with the World Health Organization-led COVAX international initiative in the issue of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russia should cooperate with the World Health Organization-led COVAX international initiative in the issue of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti.

"I think really the key point is that Russia continues to work with the international community, using the shared platforms COVAX and WHO and then jointly helping to distribute to those who are most in need once it [the Russian vaccine Sputnik V] has WHO approval," Woodward said.

The diplomat also said that she heard about The Lancet medical journal's positive review of Sputnik V clinical trials and mentioned that London welcomes any progress made in vaccine development.

Moreover, Woodward said that the UK is proud of its contribution to the vaccination program and the development of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Interim results from Sputnik's Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in The Lancet, established its efficacy at 91.6 percent.