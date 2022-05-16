UrduPoint.com

UK Essex Police Arrest 15 Greenpeace Activists For Blocking Russian Tanker From Docking

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 09:35 PM

UK Essex Police Arrest 15 Greenpeace Activists for Blocking Russian Tanker From Docking

UK police officers have arrested 15 Greenpeace activists in Essex for preventing a tanker allegedly carrying 33,000 tonnes of Russian diesel fuel from docking at the county's port, the police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) UK police officers have arrested 15 Greenpeace activists in Essex for preventing a tanker allegedly carrying 33,000 tonnes of Russian diesel fuel from docking at the county's port, the police said on Monday.

"We have made 15 arrests after reports of people gaining access to Navigator Terminals in Grays," the police said in a statement.

The statement also said that "the site has now been cleared of people," who have been "arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass."

The detainees remain in custody, it added.

On May 9, the UK introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus targeting $2 billion worth of trade. The new restrictions became the third wave of trade sanctions that the UK imposed against Russia over its operation in Ukraine. Excluding gold and energy, about 96% of imports from Russia to the UK and over 60% of UK exports to Russia are now under restrictions.

Related Topics

Police Exports Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Belarus SITE May Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral trade set to achieve new ..

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral trade set to achieve new milestones after recording $1 ..

2 minutes ago
 Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in ..

Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in hospitalized patients

2 minutes ago
 2 new Corona cases reported in KP

2 new Corona cases reported in KP

2 minutes ago
 US carrier JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Sp ..

US carrier JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines

2 minutes ago
 Dozens killed in Burkina attacks

Dozens killed in Burkina attacks

2 minutes ago
 Sami Ibrahim Case: Islamabad High Court disposes o ..

Sami Ibrahim Case: Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against possible ac ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.