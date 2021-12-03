UrduPoint.com

UK, Estonian Military Arrive In Poland To Assist Defense On Border With Belarus

The UK and Estonian military units arrived in Poland on Friday to assist the country in protecting the border with Belarus against illegal crossing attempts, the Polish Defense Minister said

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an agreement on dispatching the UK and Estonian military to help Polish security forces at the Belarusian border from December 2, 2021, until April 30, 2022.

"The units of engineer troops from Estonia and the United Kingdom are already in Poland. We are going to have a coordination meeting with the leadership of the Polish army, and then, they will get down to performing the tasks at the Polish-Belarusian border," Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted.

In a separate communication, Blaszczak told reporters that Hungary and the Czech Republic are going to send their military forces to the Polish-Belarusian border as well.

"The talks on support of the Polish army by the Hungarian and Czech military contingent are being held now," Blaszczak said, adding that the countries are now discussing when and in what format this assistance will be rendered.

The best Budapest and Prague can offer to Warsaw could be maintenance of the temporary fence and construction of access routes, Blaszczak added.

Thousands of illegal migrants have amassed along the Polish-Belarusian border trying to enter the European Union. Poland bolstered border guard and deployed military to the scene to thwart border crossing attempts. Warsaw accuses Minsk of enabling the migration crisis, but Belarus refutes all the allegations and claims that Poland forces migrants to enter Belarus.

