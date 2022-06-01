UK, EU Agree to Ban Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The UK and the EU agreed on a coordinated ban on insurance for ships carrying Russian oil, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that the EU intended to ban the insurance of ships carrying oil from Russia, with the ban to be introduced in stages over six months.

According to the newspaper, the UK's decision will close important insurance market Lloyd's of London for Russia and will sharply limit the ability to export crude oil.

Greece and Cyprus agreed to the ban proposal only after the UK pledged to follow suit, according to sources.