LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United Kingdom and the European Union agreed to intensify contacts "at all levels" to discuss difficult issues regarding the implementation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, the UK government said on Friday.

The statement was issued following a meeting between UK's Brexit minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic yesterday evening in Brussels, where both parties reviewed the situation regarding the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in a "constructive atmosphere."

"Lord Frost said that the intensive discussions between the Co-Chairs of the Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in recent weeks had begun to clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established," it added.

He underlined, however, that any solutions must be consistent with the overriding commitment to respecting the 1998 peace agreements and to "ensuring minimum disruption of everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

"

In recent days, the UK province of Northern Ireland has been gripped by clashes between police and demonstrators, who have been protesting against the post-Brexit regulations governing the island of Ireland.

As part of the withdrawal agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after United Kingdom left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020.

Although there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the UK territories must be checked upon arrival to Northern Ireland to comply with the EU regulations on food and animals.