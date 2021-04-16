UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, EU Agree To Intensify Talks On Northern Ireland's Post-Brexit Arrangements - London

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

UK, EU Agree to Intensify Talks on Northern Ireland's Post-Brexit Arrangements - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United Kingdom and the European Union agreed to intensify contacts "at all levels" to discuss difficult issues regarding the implementation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, the UK government said on Friday.

The statement was issued following a meeting between UK's Brexit minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic yesterday evening in Brussels, where both parties reviewed the situation regarding the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in a "constructive atmosphere."

"Lord Frost said that the intensive discussions between the Co-Chairs of the Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in recent weeks had begun to clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established," it added.

He underlined, however, that any solutions must be consistent with the overriding commitment to respecting the 1998 peace agreements and to "ensuring minimum disruption of everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

"

In recent days, the UK province of Northern Ireland has been gripped by clashes between police and demonstrators, who have been protesting against the post-Brexit regulations governing the island of Ireland.

As part of the withdrawal agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after United Kingdom left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020.

Although there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the UK territories must be checked upon arrival to Northern Ireland to comply with the EU regulations on food and animals.

Related Topics

Police European Union Brussels David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit December Border 2020 Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

5 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

1 hour ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

1 hour ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.