UK, EU Agree to 'Work Intensively' to Try to Bridge Gaps in Post-Brexit Talks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen instructed their chief negotiators on Saturday "to work intensively" to try to bridge gaps preventing the UK and the European Union from reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement.

"They endorsed the assessment of both Chief Negotiators that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field, and governance," the UK government said in a statement released after Johnson and von der Leyen held a videoconference to discuss the state of play in the negotiations.

According to the official statement, both parties also "agreed on the importance of finding an agreement, if at all possible, as a strong basis for a strategic EU-UK relationship in future," and to speak on a regular basis on this issue.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January 31, but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European bloc.