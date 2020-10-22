UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-EU Brexit Talks Back On As Clock Ticks To Trade Deadline

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:49 PM

UK-EU Brexit talks back on as clock ticks to trade deadline

European Union negotiators headed to London on Thursday to resume Brexit trade talks after Britain called off a boycott, with both sides vowing to work round the clock to seal a deal in the slender time left

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :European Union negotiators headed to London on Thursday to resume Brexit trade talks after Britain called off a boycott, with both sides vowing to work round the clock to seal a deal in the slender time left.

Led by chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the EU team was due in after a dramatic breakthrough on Wednesday gave Britain an outlet to end days of brinkmanship and redouble efforts to avert potential economic chaos at the end of the year.

"We are ready to welcome the EU team to London to what we would term intensified negotiations," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

"Time is now in very short supply. Both sides do recognise that time is extremely short." In a joint document, Britain and the EU agreed that Barnier and UK negotiator David Frost would meet through the weekend and continue every day if necessary beyond that to bridge their yawning differences once a post-Brexit transition ends on December 31.

However, the 10-point memo cautioned that "nothing is agreed in these negotiations until a final overall agreement is reached". The extent of state subsidies, how to arbitrate future differences and fishing rights remain key sticking points.

Before leaving Brussels, Barnier briefed leaders in the European Parliament about his "intensive talks" coming up.

"As has been the case throughout the negotiations, transparency and unity are key. The EP will have its say on any deal," he tweeted.

Any deal will need parliamentary ratification on both sides before the end of the year, increasing the pressure on the negotiators to craft a legally binding text in the days ahead.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels London David United Kingdom Brexit December Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

5 minutes ago

FANR awarded 6 ISO Certifications for robust regul ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises 1st Virtual Conferenc ..

35 minutes ago

NAB approves 11 references against different peopl ..

1 hour ago

All set to launch Orange Line Metro Train on Oct 2 ..

18 seconds ago

Grease-leaking truck causes traffic mess on highwa ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.