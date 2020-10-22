UK-EU Brexit talks back on as clock ticks to trade deadline

European Union negotiators headed to London on Thursday to resume Brexit trade talks after Britain called off a boycott, with both sides vowing to work round the clock to seal a deal in the slender time left

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :European Union negotiators headed to London on Thursday to resume Brexit trade talks after Britain called off a boycott, with both sides vowing to work round the clock to seal a deal in the slender time left.

Led by chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the EU team was due in after a dramatic breakthrough on Wednesday gave Britain an outlet to end days of brinkmanship and redouble efforts to avert potential economic chaos at the end of the year.

"We are ready to welcome the EU team to London to what we would term intensified negotiations," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

"Time is now in very short supply. Both sides do recognise that time is extremely short." In a joint document, Britain and the EU agreed that Barnier and UK negotiator David Frost would meet through the weekend and continue every day if necessary beyond that to bridge their yawning differences once a post-Brexit transition ends on December 31.

However, the 10-point memo cautioned that "nothing is agreed in these negotiations until a final overall agreement is reached". The extent of state subsidies, how to arbitrate future differences and fishing rights remain key sticking points.

Before leaving Brussels, Barnier briefed leaders in the European Parliament about his "intensive talks" coming up.

"As has been the case throughout the negotiations, transparency and unity are key. The EP will have its say on any deal," he tweeted.

Any deal will need parliamentary ratification on both sides before the end of the year, increasing the pressure on the negotiators to craft a legally binding text in the days ahead.