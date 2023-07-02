Open Menu

UK, EU Countries May Announce Plans To Breach Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are planning to announce their first breach of the nuclear deal citing Iran's alleged drone supplies to Russia, The Guardian newspaper reported on Sunday.

The countries are expected to announce that they will not lift sanctions on Iran's use of ballistic missiles on October 18 as stipulated in the 2015 agreement, the report read.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Germany and the European Union. The deal envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under former US President Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. Tehran reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were resumed, but a year later the progress on the deal became largely frozen.

Iran has been manufacturing drones since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this, in February 2023, the EU introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled the possibility of including Iran's drone operators on the sanctions list.

