UrduPoint.com

UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement On Northern Ireland - UK Foreign Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:52 PM

UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ireland - UK Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom and the European Union have formally signed a new agreement on Northern Ireland, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United Kingdom and the European Union have formally signed a new agreement on Northern Ireland, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Friday.

In late February, the EU and the UK reached an agreement called Windsor Framework in order to resolve the outstanding issues with the previous agreement, including the checks imposed on UK goods arriving in Northern Ireland. The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) opposed the move.

"We've formally adopted the Windsor Framework. This delivers on our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland," Cleverly said on Twitter.

The agreement was signed earlier in the day by Cleverly and Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic in London.

This step follows a vote in the House of Commons, where the lawmakers overwhelmingly supported legislation on the so-called "Stormont brake" within the Windsor Framework agreement.

This is a mechanism that provides the Northern Ireland Assembly with the power to object to changes in EU rules, which was agreed as part of the framework.

Last year, the government of Boris Johnson introduced a bill unilaterally revising the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, arguing that the deal was not working. In response, the EU mounted legal action against London over the alleged violation of the Brexit deal. This remained a hot-button issue even after Johnson's departure from 10 Downing Street, as both Sunak and former Prime Minister Liz Truss struggled to arrive at a conclusion that would assuage the protocol's critics at home without jeopardizing relations with Brussels as well as Washington, which also criticized London's efforts to override the protocol.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Washington Vote Twitter European Union Brussels London Windsor Ireland United Kingdom Brexit February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elect ..

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elections in Punjab, KPK

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

7 minutes ago
 Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain unde ..

Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain under-control following rain

7 minutes ago
 Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Co ..

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - ..

16 minutes ago
 Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

11 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myan ..

US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myanmar Military - Treasury

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.