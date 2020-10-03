UrduPoint.com
UK, EU Leaders Agree To 'work Intensively' For Brexit Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:14 PM

UK, EU leaders agree to 'work intensively' for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday asked their negotiators to "work intensively" to secure a post-Brexit free trade deal after holding talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday asked their negotiators to "work intensively" to secure a post-Brexit free trade deal after holding talks.

"They instructed their Chief Negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps," Johnson's office said, adding: "They agreed to speak on a regular basis on this issue."

