UK, EU leaders agree to 'work intensively' for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday asked their negotiators to "work intensively" to secure a post-Brexit free trade deal after holding talks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday asked their negotiators to "work intensively" to secure a post-Brexit free trade deal after holding talks.

"They instructed their Chief Negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps," Johnson's office said, adding: "They agreed to speak on a regular basis on this issue."