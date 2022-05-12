UrduPoint.com

UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:13 PM

UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol Talks

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke on the phone with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday to discuss progress in reaching an agreement on the post-Brexit trade arrangements between two parts of Ireland under the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke on the phone with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday to discuss progress in reaching an agreement on the post-Brexit trade arrangements between two parts of Ireland under the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

"The Foreign Secretary reiterated that the UK's proposals to fix the Protocol, including green and red channel arrangements, backed up by a bespoke data-sharing system, would ensure the removal of trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland while protecting the EU single market," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Truss pointed to "unacceptable" disruption to trade in Ireland which underprivileged people in Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK as a result of the EU's refusal to introduce new proposals to the negotiation. London believes that current EU proposals "would take us backwards, by creating more checks and paperwork," she said.

"The Foreign Secretary noted this with regret and said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act," the statement read.

Sefcovic, in turn, released a statement following the call in which he warned the UK against any unilateral action on Northern Ireland.

"Unilateral action, effectively disapplying an international agreement such as the Protocol, is simply not acceptable. This would undermine trust between the EU and UK as well as compromise our ultimate objective - to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all its dimensions, while ensuring legal certainty and predictability for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland," he said.

As part of the Brexit agreement that went into force in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

The UK government has argued that the Protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and irritates unionists, who believe their place within the United Kingdom could be affected, thus threatening the so-called Good Friday Agreement that in 1998 put an end to 30 years of armed conflict in the island.

Related Topics

Foreign Office London Progress Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January Border Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: K ..

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

11 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

12 seconds ago
 Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1 ..

Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths

14 seconds ago
 Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese C ..

Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese Capital as 'False Rumors'

15 seconds ago
 Seven held with liquor, weapons

Seven held with liquor, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous an ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.