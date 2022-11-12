UrduPoint.com

UK, EU Planning To Do 'Everything Possible' To Isolate Russia During G20 Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The United Kingdom and the European Union are planning to do "everything possible" to isolate Russia during the G20 Summit in Bali next week and encouraging other countries to stage walkouts during speeches of the Russian delegation, The Telegraph reported on Friday, citing sources.

"We try to work with partners in order to show very, very, very firmly what the international community thinks about all these crimes, atrocities, and illegal actions by Russia," an EU foreign service spokesman told the media, adding that "that means also discouraging them from meeting (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov or from meeting anyone who is leading the Russian delegation or have people walk out when Russia stands to speak."

The spokesman added that the UK "is not keen on coordinating with the EU on foreign policy in general but on this issue, we have the same objective and are mutually reinforcing our efforts."

A source from the Elysee Palace said that the summit would not be "business as usual."

"There is an opportunity to send a message of peace," the source said, adding that "there will be a coalition and Russia is isolated.

"

Another EU source said that it is "good to confront Russia directly," and "Lavrov will hear, as before, how isolated Russia is."

European countries are going to "make clear" for Russian counterparts that any possible peace talks must be held on terms acceptable to Ukraine, the report said.

However, Europeans fear that Beijing and Moscow would work together to "water down" any statements calling for de-escalation in Ukraine as they are "closely coordinating" and having a "no-limit friendship," the EU source told the media.

According to the report, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the summit via video link and will address the panel on the impact of the Ukraine crisis on global food security.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. On Thursday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, and the Russian delegation will be headed by Lavrov.

Spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia Alexander Tumaikin said on Thursday that Putin could take part in the G20 Summit via video format and the issue was being considered.

