UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-EU Post-Brexit Trade Deal Still Possible - UK Negotiator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

UK-EU Post-Brexit Trade Deal Still Possible - UK Negotiator

UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday, ahead of resuming face-to-face talks with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, this weekend in London, that a UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal was "still possible" and that he would keep negotiating until there was proof to the contrary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday, ahead of resuming face-to-face talks with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, this weekend in London, that a UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal was "still possible" and that he would keep negotiating until there was proof to the contrary.

"Some people are asking me why we are still talking. My answer is that it's my job to do my utmost to see if the conditions for a deal exist. It is late, but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn't," Frost wrote on Twitter, adding that he is looking forward to welcoming Barnier and his team to London.

The UK government official stressed, however, that for a deal to be reached, it must fully respect UK sovereignty by giving London back control over the country's borders and fishing waters, and the subsidies.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries and governance.

Earlier on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that substantial differences remain over the elusive post-Brexit trade deal, but warned that the "likelihood" of a deal highly depends on the EU.

If no trade deal is secured before the year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter European Union Job London David United Kingdom January Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

26 minutes ago

Pindi Bhattian toll plaza set up before PTI came t ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea Builds 2,300 Houses for Residents of T ..

4 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europ ..

4 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

23 minutes ago

One dead as rival protesters clash in southern Ira ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.